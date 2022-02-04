Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera's Mehendi: Bride-to-be grooves to Brown Munde with her squad in inside video

The wedding bells are ringing for a lot of celebrities this year, as a new name is added to the list. Actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on 5th February in Mumbai. The actress was dating the businessman for several years and has recently announced the marriage. The pre-wedding celebrations have already started and her Haldi ceremony was conducted yesterday. Today her Mehendi function is going on and the gorgeous bride-to-be is seen dancing with her Mehendi-clad hands.

In the recent inside video from the Mehendi function of Karishma Tanna, she is seen dancing to the tunes of the ‘Brown Munde” along with her girl squad. She had worn a gorgeous yellow lehenga with self-work all over it. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame had accessorized herself with a traditional necklace and bangles. She has also sported black sunglasses and tucked a flower behind her ear. We can also witness the colorful backdrop of the venue with pink seating, with tassel and floral decorations.

See inside video of her dance at Mehendi here:

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She is known for her roles in TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She has also been a part of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti, and Dosti: Friends Forever.



Also read- PICS: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look ethereal in ethnic attire as they get clicked for Mehendi ceremony