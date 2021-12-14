Karishma Tanna to wed Varun Bangera in an ‘all family and friends’ affair’ on February 5?

The beautiful Karishma Tanna had recently got engaged to beau Varun Bangera. Now the date of her wedding has also been revealed as she will be getting married by next year. As per the sources of Etimes TV, she will be tying the knot on February 5 in Mumbai. The actress has not delved into details as she does not want undue attention to her personal life.



As per the source of Etimes TV, “Karishma has been tight-lipped about her wedding details. She doesn’t want undue attention on her personal life. She wants it to be an all family and friends’ affair.”



Talking about how they met, the source revealed that, “The two met at a common friend’s party around a year-and-a-half ago. They hit it off instantly and have been dating since.”



It was earlier reported that the actress had found her special one and is planning to settle down soon. There were also reports about her engagement with beau Varun in November. Varun had shared a cosy picture with Karishma on his social media account, while the actress shared a photo of a cake with congratulations written on it.



Karishma has featured in many TV shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Baal Veer, Naagin 3, and reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also worked in movies including Grand Masti, Sanju, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.



