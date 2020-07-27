Karishma Tanna on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Had no godfather, just faith to look beyond doubts & failures

As Karishma Tanna bags the winner trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she pens an overwhelming note to express her happiness.

The tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has finally come to an end and Karishma Tanna was declared the winner of the show. It was an overwhelming moment for the actress and she is on cloud nine. Expressing her gratitude towards her fans, supporters and her family, the Naagin actress penned a long post on Instagram and recalling her journey of fighting against the odds and making it big in the industry without any godfathers and any connections but just because of her hard work and faith to look beyond the failures.

Karishma shared a picture of herself with the trophy and wrote how the precious moment felt like “holding all the dreams I dared to dream, it feels like I am holding the dream of my mother.” The actress asserted that success didn’t come easy for her as she came from a simple, conventional Gujarati family and was also told that it’s a man’s world and it will be tough to survive. “Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. She can’t do it. Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married, now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there. It’s a man’s world. How will she survive the competition? She has no Godfather, no connections. Yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have. They have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts, the faith to look beyond the failure, the blessings that come from the belief u see in the eyes of your mother, your friends your loved ones.. your FANS,” she wrote.

Furthermore, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner emphasised that she is proud of her journey as she has worked hard physically, mentally and technically. She added, “I worked in letting myself believe that yes we all are trying and only 1 will win but the experience will make us stronger, better and together.”

While Karishma was elated about winning the show, she was overwhelmed to see the smile on her face and also missed her late father. “I could feel my mother smiling because she knows my internal battles, I could feel my father cheering me from above.. looking at me with pride .. I feel only love and gratitude. To this milestone and many more to come,” she added.

