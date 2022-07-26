Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera teases her as she spends all her time on the phone; PIC

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamourous pictures. The actress is married to the love of her life, businessman Varun Bangera. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals.

Now, Karishma and Varun are having a fun time as they are vacationing in Spain. The duo is sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram handle from the trip. Today, Karishma reposted Varun's story on her Instagram. Varun had shared a picture of Karishma, in which the actress looks engrossed in her phone. Teasing his ladylove, Varun wrote, "Full time on phone (laughing emoji).

In another story, Karishma uploaded Varun's picture and wrote, "Bad boy but a good man. Love you". In this photo, Varun flaunts his fit physique as he takes a dip in the pool.

Karishma and Varun's love story:

Karishma and Varun tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year.

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

