Karishma Tanna's next music video with Bandish Bandits actor Ritwick Bhowmick; DETAILS revealed

Karishma Tanna will be next seen in a music video with Ritwick. Read to know more details about it.

Karishma Tanna had been seen in and out of studios recently making us curious for her next project. Well, it is going to be a music video alongside Ritwick Bhowmick who was last seen in Bandish Bandits. The song is titled Qatra and is a romantic number pictured on Karishma and Ritwick. It is produced by Jjust music which is owned by actor producer Jackky Bhagnani. Karishma also opened up on the music video and revealed that she is very excited about it.

"I am very excited about the response of the audience. Ritwick is a fantastic actor and a great co star and the production was very detailed. Jackky is a fine producer. The song is amazing and it will be loved by everyone. It can be one of those nostalgic romantic tracks that we remember for a long time. It will be out soon and it gives me immense happiness to be able to entertain my audience even during such difficult times. We are in it all together," she said.

Karishma has sizzled the screen with her every project. Be it Naagin, Sanju or any reality show, we are waiting to see her in a music video and that is something we can't wait for. Karishma has also been very vocal about her journey and takes pride about each and every milestone.

The actress is also gearing up for her web show shoots.

