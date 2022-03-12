Karishma Tanna's 'Night Shoot Diaries' shows her looking absolutely gorgeous in white; Video

Karishma Tanna is one of the talented and stunning actresses in the television industry. She’s back to work after finishing her wedding festivities with Varun Bangera as the couple tied the knot last month in Mumbai in presence of close friends and family members. Also, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her daily routine with them on the photo-sharing application.

Just a while back, Tanna gave a glimpse as she headed for a night shoot. Taking to the story section of Instagram, the Naagin actress shared a short video in which she can be seen doing her makeup. The video was taken in her vanity van. Previously, on International Women’s Day, Karishma has shared a dance video with her mother and mother-in-law and won several hearts. While sharing the video on Instagram, the 38-year-old actress wrote, “Happy Women’s day Mommies #everydayiswomensday.”

See a glimpse of Karishma Tanna’s night shoot here:

For those unaware, Karishma had tied the knot with Varun Bangera on February 05, this year. On Valentine’s Day, Karishma Tanna had posted a special photo to wish her husband Varun Bangera. She took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her perfect date night and it was all about candles, balloons, flowers, food, and the couple. While sharing the short video, the 38-year-old actress wrote a sweet caption. It read, “Perfect valentines for my valentine. Love the décor.”

On the work front, Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

