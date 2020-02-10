Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan get goofy on The Kapil Sharma Show while promoting Love Aaj Kal

Recently, Kartik and Sara were spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where they spilled some goofy Valentine’s Day secrets and shared some interesting memories of their Valentine's celebration from childhood.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been grabbing headlines since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal was out. Their sizzling chemistry in the trailer has been loved and made their fans eagerly wait for the movie to release. The songs of the movie have also been topping the chart busters list. Sara and Kartik are busy promoting the movie in full spree. They have been travelling to places for the promotions. Fans are loving to see the two together. Recently, Kartik and Sara were spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

They both had a blast with the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show. Today we came across a hilarious BTS video from the show were we can see Kartik and Sara goofing around while Archana Puran Singh is shooting them and taking the viewers around at the backstage. The video starts with Archana introducing the viewers to the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show, then Kartik comes and says her hi and then tells the audience to show their excitement on having Kartika nd Sara on the show. Sara and Kartik both then announce the release date of their movie in a quirky way leaving everyone in splits.

Check out the BTS video of Kartik and Sara on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

On the show, Kartilk and Sara had spilled some goofy Valentine’s Day secrets and shared some interesting memories of their Valentine's celebration from childhood. Kartik went down the memory lane and without any hesitation shared a funny moment from his childhood. Kartik went on to narrate a story from his Valentine's Day. He disclosed that once when he went to meet his girlfriend at a restaurant, he was really anxious about getting caught by any family member or relative. Sara went on to reveal that she is extremely interested in dating Kartik, however, there's a condition to it.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also starring Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma will hit the theaters on 14th February 2020.

