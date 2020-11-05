Karwa Chauth 2020: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya & others celebrate the occasion

Right from Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami to Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi, here's who the celebs from the television industry celebrated Karwa Chauth with their loved ones. Check out the pictures.

Every year, the entire country comes together to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth and this year was no different! Despite the tension and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people did celebrate the festival while adhering to the present social norms. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the Indian telly town have also indulged in celebrations. Their social media handles are now abuzz with posts related to the same. Let’s have a look at how they celebrated the same.

We will start with and Vivek Dahiya who also completed a shoot ahead of the celebration. Later on, the two of them shared a video in which they are having some quirky conversation. Apart from them, Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal and also celebrated Karwa Chauth. In one of the videos, the actor is seen teasing Sanaya while she asks him whether or not to drink water after having completed the ritual.

Check out the posts below:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala also decked up for celebrations along with her husband Parag Tyagi. Both of them twinned in matching red outfits and looked simply adorable in the pictures. Among other celebs who observed the festival are and his wife Neha Swami. The latter recently recovered from COVID-19. Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny’s happy pictures have also won the internet in no time. The actor looks dapper in a yellow kurta and white pajama while his wife stuns in a red saree.

Check out the other posts below:

