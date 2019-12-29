Kasauti Zindagi Kay SPOILER ALERT: Komolika tricks Anurag and influences him that Bajaj is Prerna’s husband

In the upcoming episode, of Kasauti Zindagi Kay we will see that Komolika will try to trick Anurag and influence him that Bajaj is Prerna’s husband. Read deets inside.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Aunrag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in the lead roles is dishing out some really interesting episodes to keep the audience hooked to their screens. In the current track, we are seeing that Komolika (played by Aamna Sharif) is trying her level best to mess up situations between Anurag and Prerna. Everyday, she is planning new tricks to create a ruckus between the duo and get Anurag by her side. Recently, we saw that she tried to hurt Prerna by spilling some oil on the staircase and causing hurt to her baby. But, her trick did not succeed and Mohini fell prey to Komolika's evil plans. Yes, Mohinin fell down and was rescued by Anurag, Prerna and Nivedita, who rush her to the hospital.

Upon seeing all this, Prerna gets too stressed and suffers a panic attack. She feels a sudden unbearable pain and is also admitted to the hospital. The doctor checks her health and informs Anurag and her family that there are certain complications in her pregnancy. He tells that she cannot have a normal delivery, and needs to take proper rest henceforth. On hearing all this, Anurag gets worried and starts overthinking about Prerna's health issue.

Now, we have learned that, in the upcoming episode, Komolika will take full advantage if this situation and try to create a tussle between Prena and Anurag. She will tell Anurag about the gossips that have been doing the rounds about Prena and Anurag's relationship. She further will trick Anurag and influence him that Bajaj is Prerna’s husband.

Well, it would be interesting to see how Anurag will take hold of these unexpected turns. What will he do now? Will he find out where Bajaj is and get him back in Prerna’s life? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

