Kasautii Zindagii Kay: 10 interesting facts from Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan's show that you need to know

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television. We now bring to you few interesting facts from the show that you definitely need to know.

When Ekta Kapoor announced the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, everyone was pretty excited about the same. Needless to say, the 2003 show had already won millions of hearts during that time and the same was expected from its successor series too. As expected, the new version of the show with its fresh star cast and a modified storyline has received a tremendous response from the audience and has been faring well at the TRP charts right from the beginning.

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles, the romantic drama has been able to garner a loyal audience base just like its prequel. And the best part is that the audience likes it despite having a slightly different storyline than its predecessor series. The show will be completing two successful years this September and is sure to continue for a longer period. The frequent twists and turns introduced from time to time further add weightage to its popularity.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been ruling the TRP charts for a very long time and the reasons are quite obvious. It’s less dramatic and realistic storyline is something that is quite relatable to the millennial generation. There is no denial about this fact that the show is a complete storehouse of drama, romance, love, separation, crime, and betrayal which makes it a must-watch for everyone. The show has made a place for itself inside the hearts of the Indian viewers because needless to say, it tends to bring back the old memories of the daily soaps from the 2000s with a modern twist.

The Coronavirus outbreak that has reached India too has put a halt on the production process of all films, TV shows and web shows thereby adversely affecting the entertainment industry. This has been followed right from 19th Marc, 2020, even before the announcement of the 21-day lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the reason why there is still time for the fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to air on television owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Therefore, we thought of highlighting some facts about the show that will surely raise your eyebrows.

Given below are some interesting facts about Kasautii Zindagii Kay which are unmissable:

1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot version of the 2001 series of the same name which was helmed by Ekta Kapoor herself.

2. The original show was the third longest-running television program after two more shows which were produced under the banner of Ekta’s production house itself.

3. The lead characters of the show, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) were introduced by Bollywood’s Badshah . He turned the narrator for the first three episodes of the romantic drama.

4. According to multiple reports, the superstar shot for around 6-8 hours and then took 2-3 extra hours for shooting the narrative part. Needless to say, he reportedly charged a whopping amount for shooting the same!

5. The promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Prerna and Anurag had been shot at the Kelve railway station situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

6. As the backdrop of the show’s storyline is based in West Bengal, some of the scenes have been shot in the city of joy, Kolkata.

7. Although initially, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s storyline focused on Anurag and Prerna’s love story, currently it has shifted to the latter and her plans of seeking revenge from Anurag and Komolika for their betrayal.

8. The show has won multiple awards within a short span of time which itself is a great achievement on the part of the cast and crew.

9. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is probably one of the rarest shows in which the villain also has a fan base. Yes, you heard it right! The audiences were hooked to their television screens once again when the iconic vamp Komolika ( ) entered the show. This role is now played by Aamna Sharif after Hina had to make an exit from the show due to unavoidable circumstances.

10. Just like other shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also witnessed a leap of eight years. And the best part is that the makers have introduced a lot of twists in the midst of all this which has the audience rooting to know more with each passing episode.

Credits :Pinkvilla

