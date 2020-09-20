Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif talks about 'permanent bond' with Parth Samthaan & team before show's end

Aamna Sharif (Komolika), Parth Samthaan (Anurag), and others posed for beautiful pictures together as the Kasautii Zindagii Kay journey comes to an end. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to pull down its curtains first week next month. Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama will telecast its last episode on October 3 (2020). While the show will complete 2 years of running in a few days, the show's closure has left many viewers disappointed. The decision to put an end to KZK was taken as the show did not manage to grab TRP's despite receiving love from the audience.

While KZK is all set to go off-air, viewers are sulking and requesting makers to re-think over their call. Just two days ago, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team wrapped up their shoot and celebrated their last day on the sets. Several pictures of the KZK team's last day shoot have been doing rounds on social media. Now, Aamna Sharif aka Komolika has taken to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and some others as their journey on KZK is nearing an end.

The actress shared several pictures from her fun time with her team. Apart from Parth and Aamna, the photos also had Uday Tikekar aka Moloy Basu and Karishma Tanna among a few others. The gang posed for some beautiful photos together and were all smiles as they enjoyed their time. Interestingly, Parth and Aamna twinned in white. While Aamna looked beautiful in an all-white co-ord dress, Parth looked handsome as ever in a white printed t-shirt and denim.

With these awe-inspiring pictures, Aamna also penned down a thought-provoking message about her 'permanent bond' with the KZK team. She wrote, 'The characters we play are temporary but the relationships we make are permanent.' She expressed the love for her co-stars and friends, and fans cannot stop gushing over the pictures. Well, we must say, we missed Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Sahil Anand (Anupam), Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita), and Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini) in these pictures.

Take a look at Aamna's recent post here:

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will have a 'happy ending', with AnuPre reuniting and Komolika bidding adieu to the world. Are you excited to watch KZK's closure? Will you miss the KZK team? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

