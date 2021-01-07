Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Cezanne Khan accused by US based Pakistani woman of cheating on her; Actor REACTS

A US-based woman has made some serious allegations against Cezanne Khan. Read on to know more.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s OG Anurag Basu aka Cezanne Khan has hit the headlines. Recently, the actor had revealed his marriage plans and shared the picture with his ladylove. But little did he know that his happiness will last for small-time as there is news that has been going around. A US-based Pakistani woman has made serious allegations against the actor. Aisha Pirani has claimed that the actor is already married to her and cheated on her for a green card.

As quoted in The Times of India, the lady has said that she and the actor were married in the US between 2015 and 2017. 47-year-old Aisha also questioned him saying, “Why he is hiding the fact that he was married earlier. He used me to gain a green card. The moment he got the Green Card, he filed for divorce.” When contacted actor Cezanne Khan, he denied all accusations, and said, “I was never married to her. She is an obsessive fan.”

Aisha has further claimed that Cezanne hid their marriage from his mother because she would not approve of it being an orthodox woman. “But in the second year of our marriage he started chatting with his former girlfriend when I objected to him, he started fighting with me,” she added. As per her claims, Cezanne Khan has two passports about which she has informed US immigration authorities and US Police. She also has their marriage certificate.

The actor has dismissed all claims and said that he knew Aisha as she is the sister of his cousin’s wife. Cezanne Khan also said that she wants to gain publicity and if there is any such issue, she should go to the court.

