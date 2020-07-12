Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan aka Anurag tests COVID 19 positive; Shooting of the show stopped

Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Read on to know more.

Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus's much-loved show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Yes, you read that right! Parth has been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, and the shootings of the show have come to a standstill. Just about two weeks ago, the actor began shooting for the daily soap again, and now it is revealed that Parth is tested COVID-19 positive. According to media reports, shoots at Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets have been stopped completely.

The other actors, cast and crew have now been requested to undergo COVID-19 tests immediately. All the members of the production team and artists have been asked to undergo tests for Coronavirus at the earliest. Parth was one of the first actors of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team to have returned to the sets for resuming shoots. He started shooting for KZK since June 27. His pictures from his first-day shoot after the three-month-long break had gone viral on social media, and the handsome actor also received a warm welcome by his fans.

Now, after the news of Parth testing positive for Coronavirus has surfaced, his fans are left worried. The actor's fans are wishing for his speedy recovery and praying for his good health. Parth had been spending time in Hyderabad and had flown back from the city recently to resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms issued a statement on the same and wrote, 'We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.'

Take a look at Balaji Telefilms tweet here:

The show features Erica Fernades in the main lead opposite Parth, and she essays the role of Prerna. Recently, stepped in the shoes of Karan Singh Grover as the new Mr. Bajaj. The fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are scheduled to go on-air from tomorrow, July 13 (2020). It is likely that Parth's Parth's infection will also stop the airing of new episodes of the daily soap drama.

We wish Parth Samthaan a speedy recovery. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×