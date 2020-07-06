Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan announces his BREAK from social media; Hopes to return soon

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he is going 'off' social media for sometime. Here's what he had to say to about his break from social media platforms.

Parth Samathaan is one of the most loved and followed celebrities in the Indian Television industry, and there's no denying to this fact. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his personal and professional life. However, there's a piece of sad news for all Parth Samthaan fans, as they will not be able to know what is happening in the handsome hunk's life for some days now. Fans will not be able to enjoy new pictures, videos, and posts from the talented actor. Why do you ask?

Well, Parth has announced a break from social media. Yes, you read that right! As saddening as it may be, but the young actor recently revealed that he is going off social media and taking a short break from these interactive platforms. He shared a picture of the sky from his balcony and wrote, 'Going off social media for some time, see you soo.' Well, Parth did not reveal the reason behind his social media detox, but it looks like he needs this break as a lot has been happening in his life.

In his last post, the actor had revealed his moments of depression and sadness during the lockdown. He had also expressed his gratitude to his supporters, fans, and followers for standing by him and becoming his strength.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

On the work front, Parth has begun shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay after a three-month-long break. Parth aka Anurag received a warming welcome from fans. Erica Fernades aka Prerna also joined Parth in shootings, and since the fans have been yearning to see AnuPre's chemistry onscreen again. The new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air from July 13, 2020. What are your thoughts on Parth's decision to go on a social media detox? Are you excited to watch fresh episodes of KZK from next week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×