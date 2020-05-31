Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan enjoys his first showers of rain in Hyderabad; WATCH

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan recently took to his Instagram handle to share his first experience of rain showers in Bengaluru. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan has been in the news for quite some time now. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor travelled to Hyderabad from Mumbai, a few days ago when the domestic airlines resumed. And it looks like the handsome hunk is having a gala time there. From eating delicious delicacies to having a small pool party, Parth is making the most of his holidays amid the Coronavirus lockdown. However, he is also taking all precautions to be safe and healthy during this pandemic situation.

While here in Mumbai we all are yearning for the rains, our beloved Parth has already experienced his first rain of the year in Hyderabad. Yes, it's pouring down in Hyderabad today and Parth is just in love with the atmosphere. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share with his fans how he is making the most of the spell of rains in the city and admiring the beauty of nature. In the one video, he is seen showing the outpours on the roads, while in another, he is getting drenched in the showers of rain. No, no, he did not go out and danced crazily in the rain, as shown in Bollywood movies, but he felt the cold chills of rain on his face as he stood in the balcony of his apartment.

Just like most of us, Parth was enjoying the sound of the rains and the wind, as he touched the droplets. It feels like Parthn is just going to sing, 'Yeh mausam ki baarish, yeh baarish ka paani.' Well, we wouldn't be surprised if he does, cause there's some magic in the first spell you experience and it turns the atmosphere around so romantic that it is hard to control feelings sometimes. Wearing a blue west, all drenched in rain, Parth looks extremely handsome, and it feels like he is raising the temperatures there with his hotness.

Take a look at Parth's video here:

Meanwhile, Parth is seen opposite Erica Fernades in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, owing to the lockdown, the shootings have been stalled and fans are missing out on new episdes odf the show. But, it is likely that shootings may resume from June 15 with some restrictions. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you waiting for the rainy season too? Let us know in the comment section below.

