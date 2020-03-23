Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan lauds people for following the Janta Curfew

Here's what Parth Samthaan has to say about citizens following the Janta Curfew on PM Modi's request. Take a look.

On Sunday (March 23, 2020) at 5 pm, India saw a historic moment. People from every nook and corner of the nation stepped out in their balconies to pay respects to medical professionals. Clapping hands, beating drums and clanging plates, everyone expressed their gratitude to healthcare workers toiling round the clock to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Not only common people but even Bollywood and TV celebrities participated in this noble activity and extended their support to PM Modi's initiative.

Among the small-screen stars, we saw , Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta and others doing their bit. They saluted the medical staff for their efforts and tried to create an environment of positivity around, amidst this fearful situation. All of them took too their social media accounts to share the cheerful moment and urged people to fight this war against COVID-19 in unison. Amidst all this, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the citizens also to come out as 'one people.' ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 23: Prerna feels attached to the little girl; Anurag misses his daughter

He lauded people for diligently following the Janta Curfew and showing seriousness towards the crisis, without creating panic. The handsome hunk appreciated the people for adhering to the guidelines without any extra security checks. He praised them for conducting the curfew peacefully with full discipline.

A few days back, Parth gave his fans a glimpse of how he is spending his quarantine time at home with his beloved Nani (grandmother). The actor emphasized that amidst these tough times it is important for everyone to spend quality time with their loved ones and stay in isolation as far as possible.

Take a look at Parth's posts here:

No police , no army no security on the streets and still a nation with 1.3 billion people conducted the curfew so peacefully with full discipline .. #fightagainstcorona #JaiHind — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) March 22, 2020

