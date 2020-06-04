Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan says he's ready to settle down anytime but there's a twist; See Pic

Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently Parth Samthaan dropped a hint of settling down in life with his special one, but you will be surprised to know who it is. Read on to know more.

Parth Samthaan is called Telly Town's hottie, and rightly so. With his handsome looks, chiseled body and charming personality, the actor has made many heads turn. While people love him for his acting chops, the curiosity around his personal life is known to all. He enjoys a massive fan following, and his supporters want to know everything that's going on in his life. More than anything, they're eager to know if Parth has a 'special someone' in his life or not.

The actor's link-up rumours have been the talk-of-the-town ever since he joined the industry. However, he has never confirmed being in a relationship with anyone he is romantically linked to. But, it looks like, Parth has finally dropped some hints about his love life with his recent post on social media. Just yesterday, Parth revealed that he is willing to settle down in life now. Hold on, there's a twist attached to it. Parth said that he can settle down anytime, but you'll be surprised to know who he wants to stay forever with.

Well, it is none other than the actor's furry friends. Yes, Parth wants to live a happy life with his doggos. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a cutesy picture with his three pet friends, with an interesting caption. He wrote, 'I can anytime settle with these 3, Alex, joey, gracious and me. In the photo, the Parth can be seen relaxing on the couch with these three 'special ones' and the smile on his face is the evidence of his happiness.

Take a look at Parth's adorable picture here:

Meanwhile, Parth is enjoying his quarantine in Hyderabad amidst the lockdown. He is currently seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes aka Prerna. What are your th

Credits :Instagram

