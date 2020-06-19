Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan shares a PICTURE of his leg injury; Says 'Almost recovered'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu has got his right leg injured while he spent time with his friends and family in Hyderabad. Read on to know more.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most-loved and watched shows on Indian Television and there's no doubt about the fact. Starring Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag, KZK has been winning hearts ever since its premiere. Fans love Erica and Parth's chemistry on the show and don't miss out on any moment between the Jodi. However, since the past three months, fans have been missing their beloved AnuPre's chemistry as new episodes of the show are not being aired amid the Coronavirus crisis.

While the shootings are set to resume soon during the Unlock Phase 1, there's some news for Parth's fans that will leave them a little worried. Well, if you're an ardent Parth Samthaan follower, you might know that the actor recently traveled to Hyderabad to make the most of this unexpected COVID-19 holiday. From eating delicious delicacies to enjoying rains in the city, Parth had been making the most of his small trip. Moreover, he was also sharing glimpses of his happy vacay at Hyderabad on his social media handle with his fans. However, the actor had been missing from his Instagram handle for almost a week.

Now, just a few hours ago, Parth took shared a picture of his injured leg on his Instagram story. Yes, Parth has hurt his leg and is in pain. In the picture, he can be seen relaxing on a sofa, while his right leg is wrapped in a white-colored band-aid. Yes, you read that right! Parth has suffered a leg injury, and maybe that is the reason for his absence from Instagram from the past few days. Though the handsome hunk did not reveal how did he hurt himself and get injured, he did give everyone an update that he is doing fine, and the pain is healing now. He wrote, Almost recovered.'

Take a look at Parth's story here:

Meanwhile, the hunt for new Mr. Bajaj after Karan Singh Grover's apparent exit has begun. The shootings may resume soon. We wish Parth a speedy recovery and hope he jumps back into action soon to mesmerize everyone with his charm. Get well soon!

