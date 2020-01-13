Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan smoked cigarettes excessively to justify a character? Find out

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan took up to smoking excessively merely to justify a role. Here's how dedicated he is to his work.

It is the age where 'Content is the King.' Despite having great cast, exotic locations and awe-inspiring direction, if the story is not good, is not going be appreciated by the audience. And it is an actor's job to make the story believable and relatable. Thus, they leave no stone unturned to put in their best and help audineces see them through the character. For doing so, they have to make a lot of adjustments, preparations and sometimes even sacrifices. Speaking of this, Telly worlds handsome hunk Parth Samthaan recently experienced this as he is all set to make his digital debut soon. Parth will be seen in a never-seen-before look in a hard- hitting gangster story, titled, Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu. His character in the show is completely different, for which he had to go through some changes.

A source on the sets revealed that the character Parth plays in the upcoming show Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu is a chain smoker. While the actor doesn't himself smoke, he began smoking just to get into the skin of the character and bring it out naturally on the screen. Since his prep time, Parth began smoking cigarettes get all the nuances of right. Initially, he kick-started with herbal cigarettes, however, in the show he'd be seen smoking heavy imported cigarettes.

Talking about the same, Parth revealed that he has never-ever in his life even held a cigarette before. However, since he character demanded it, he started with herbal ones during his preparations. He later shifted to nicotine heavy cigarettes for the actual shooting process. But, Parth clarified that he don't wish to pick a cigarette stick up again in his life. He added that he is very happy to see the character shape perfectly well and more ecstatic that he has finally gotten back his on-smoking days .

On the work front, Parth is currently winning hearts as Anurag Basu in popular Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Fans are loving his chemistry with Prerna aka Erica Fernandes. Also, the show's intriguing story line and amazing twists and turns are keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats.

What are your thoughts on the same? Don't you think Parth is a very dedicated actor? Are you excited to see Parth in a completely new avtar? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.





