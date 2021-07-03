Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in alleged molestation case: Reports

As per a media report, the television actor has been accused of molestation of a 22-year-old woman. The actor has been reportedly arrested by Kurar police.

Content Warning: The article contains references to abuse and molestation.

The day began on a worrisome note for the television industry. Television actor Pracheen Chauhan has been arrested by Kurar police on allegations of molestation of a 22-year-old woman in Malad East. As per a report in Mid-Day, the Kurar Police arrested the actor on the allegations. Senior inspector of Kurar Police station told the daily that a 22-year-old woman approached them with a complaint against Pracheen Chauhan. He told Mid-Day, "The woman approached us and alleged that Pracheen Chauhan touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state."

Without providing much detail into the case, the senior inspector Prakash Bele informed the daily about the IPC section under which an FIR was registered against Pracheen. Prakash Bele told the daily, "We have registered an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused from his house." While there have been no further updates regarding the case, the news of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's arrest in the alleged molestation has left everyone in the industry shocked.

The actor made his TV debut with Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He essayed the role of Subroto Basu on the show and became a household name. Post it, Pracheen went onto do several other daily soaps including Sindoor Tere Naam Ka Saat Phere, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Kuchh Jhuki Palkain and more. He also has been in the news due to his stint as Abhimanyu on the digital series Pyar Ka Punch.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with molestation or abuse, please reach out for help and report about it.

Share your comment ×