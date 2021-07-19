Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Sahil Anand takes break from social media; Cites THIS reason

Actor Sahil Anand welcomed his first child in April this year. The actor was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Actor Sahil Anand is better known for his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has recently shared a post that made his fans a little worried. The actor has decided to take a break from social media for some time. He has also revealed the reason and has cited mental health behind it. He even wrote a long note on this and shared it on his official Instagram handle. Many celebrities also wished him and send loads of love to the actor.

He writes, “Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for some time, I'm not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important. Kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheez zyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai (Sometimes, the things that we are passionate about affects us a lot.) I tried my best to feel normal but its only getting worse. TC. Love S.A.”

One of the fans wrote, “It’s a phase and it will go soon and very soon you will start feeling good.” Another wrote, “Take care lots of love come soon.” Celebrities also dropped comments. Actor Shardul Pandit wrote, “Bhai mere lots of love.” Another actor Karan Veer Mehra dropped a heart emoji.

It is worth mentioning here that he and his wife Rajneet Monga welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 14 this year. The actor had shared the good news with a photo where his little munchkin is holding his finger. The couple named him Sahraj Anand.

Credits :Sahil Anand Instagram

Share your comment ×