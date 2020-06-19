Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes reveals she has always done her makeup on her own

Erica Fernandes got talking about doing her hair and makeup on her own post shoots resume while continues to express her concern about being people around and the need to be extremely careful.

Ekta Kapoor is all set to resume shoot for her shows and one of the first ones is going to be Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan co-starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica aka Prerna was rather apprehensive of shooting amid the COVID 19 outbreak, however, it looks like she is all set now and but her concerns remain and she hopes for everyone to be extra careful because a conscious effort has to be made, especially while the shooting is on.

Now that the actress is gearing up to resume with her shoot, she got talking about doing her own makeup and hair as she feels those are things that can be managed. She added how she has always done her makeup and her hair too since she keeps experimenting with them, with the approval from creatives of course. She went on to say that the places where she can manage, everyone is going to do their bit but there are things that need to be taken care of since they will be around people and hence the need to be extremely precautions. She adds how masks and gloves can be worn only when they are not shooting and hence, while they shoot, they have to ensure that distance is maintained.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had revealed earlier how while she is in a dilemma to shoot, there are two sides to everything. She said, "There are two sides to it- one where you say that you don't want to shoot. On another side you haven't shot for so many months, how long is it going to be like that? Everyone has spoken about the labourers and daily wage workers but no one has spoken about these actors who have left their home town and are entertaining people. Even they have to pay their rents, they have no money. Not everyone gets a lead role, people have to play other characters too and they don't work daily, who will bear their expense? They have to work daily. There are so many actors out there who have to work, they don't have any option."

Credits :Spotboye

