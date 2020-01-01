Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes shares her new look on New Year 2020; Check it out

Well, the new year is here and also Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes's new look. Check it out.

Finally, a new decade is upon us as the New Year 2020 has arrived. It has been welcomed over the world with great enthusiasm and happiness. Even our Telly stars have ringed in this new beginning with joy and new hopes. Speaking of this our TV beauty Erica Fernandes has revealed her new look this new year. Yes, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress recently took to her Instagram to treat her fans with her new year look. Well, the pretty face has got herself a look haircut and also coloured her hair blonde. We must say, the hairdo makers her look uber cute and suits her well. She shared happy-happy selfie of her new look and swooned us all.

In another post, Erica took the retro route. The actress shared a picture of herself draped in a monochrome retro saree and she looked extremely elegant. In the pictures, Erica is seen flaunting her awe-inspiring look as she went the way teaming up the saree with a 'Kala Chashma'. Her poised posture and confidence was make the whole look all the more admirable, and we couldn't stop gushing over her womanly look. Well, we must say, after donning saree as Prerna in KZK, Erica has totally aced the saree game and surely knows how it carry any of its types very well.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the show is dishing out some really interesting episodes as Komolika is trying her best to create a mess again between Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna Sharma (Erica Fernandes). The on-off relationship share by the duo on-screen is keeping the viewers hooked. What are your thoughts on Erica's new year look, Yay or Nay? Also, do you like Erica is saree's better or in mordern outfits? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

