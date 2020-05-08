Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes speaks about her love for cooking, going off social media

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes went on a social media detox for her birthday and also spoke about her love for cooking. Read on to know what did she right here.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes turned a year older on Thursday and well, she seems to have been away from social media for the day now. Given the lockdown, the actress had plans of keeping it simple and spend this time with the family and at home. During a quick chat, the actress went on to reveal how she has no plans for her birthday after all and she had plans of taking the day at it comes without any planning at all.

And well, she also took the decision to keep the day simple and relaxed, and to do that, she decided to disconnect herself from social media as well as the outside world. The actress also went on to speak about how much she loves cooking and revealed that she has always loved cooking for everyone at home, however, her schedule did not allow her to do so over the last year. Further, she also went on to add how with all the free time she has had at hand, she has been dong all the work for herself and cook again. She revealed how cooking is therapeutic for her.

Well, with everything that has been going on, the actress has also been spending some time doing Yoga, painting, among other things. While the actress has been keeping away from social media, her photos sure do look mighty impressive and we cannot seem to get enough of those stunning clicks.

Credits :India Forums

