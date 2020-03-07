Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aditi Sanwal aka Kuki Bajaj REVEALS her character will bring fresh air in the show

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has witnessed a new entry in the form of Aditi Sanwal who portrays the role of Mr. Bajaj's daughter Kuki. Read on to say what she has to say about her character Kuki in the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television. The reboot version of the 2003 show has been faring well at the TRP charts too owing to its brilliant storyline and impressive star cast. As of now, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has witnessed a leap of eight years. This also calls for some new entries into the show hosted by Ekta Kapoor. One such entry happens to be of Aditi Sanwal who has earlier appeared in Chandragupta Maurya.

For the unversed, Aditi portrays the role of Mr. Bajaj’s (Karan Singh Grover’s) on-screen daughter in the show. In a recent interview with TOI, the actress has briefly opened up about her character in the show. According to her, Kuki Bajaj is a fun-loving, bubbly and adorable girl who gets along with her mom Prerna. However, the surprising fact here is that she does not get along with her dad. Aditi further says that her character will be a fresh air in the show.

Talking about the storyline, Aditi reveals there are a lot of twists and turns coming ahead and that the audiences will have to wait and watch. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also witnessed the re-entry of Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover much to the excitement of fans. However, a few of them are unhappy with the current scenario that is going on in the show. As we all know, Ekta Kapoor has revealed Anurag’s dark side sometime back when he pushed Prerna off the bridge. Now the fans are demanding the return of #AnuPre as they were keen to watch their love story instead.

