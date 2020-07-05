Kasautii Zindagii Kay: After Karan Singh Grover; THIS actor quits Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) is going to see some interesting twists and turns as the duo returns to the screen after three months. After Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj, another actor has bid adieu to the show. Read on to find out who it is.

Since the time the news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) resuming shoots broke out, fans have been eagerly waiting to see new episodes of the show. Not only AnuPre, but fans are also excited to see the 'new Mr. Bajaj' aka . While the excitement is getting bigger and better with each passing day, there's another piece of news from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets that deserves your attention, and it will leave you shocked.

After Karan Singh Grover, another actor has bid adieu to the show. Yes, you read that right! Another actor from Kasautii Zindagii Kay has quit the show owing to the COVID-19 scare. Wondering who this actor is? Well, it is none other than Kunal Thakur, who played the character of Kaushik (Anurag's nephew) has bid goodbye to the show. The actor is not keen to resume shoots amid the Coronavirus scare and does not wish to risk his health. He does not want to travel to work amid the COVID-19 crisis and thus decided to opt-out. According to media reports, newcomer Akash Jagga will walk into Kunal's shoes and take over the character in the show.

Kunal shared the reason behind his decision to bid goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay mid-way with the Times of India. He revealed that he had recently gone through a surgery owing to his wisdom tooth problems, and was under medication. The young actor said that his immunity has dropped due to his surgery. Moreover, as the monsoon season has begun, it would not be feasible for him to travel from his home in Madh Island to Andheri (on the sets) every day.

The handsome actor shared, ' My area is a containment zone and I don’t have a driver who will take me to work every day. I am very new to the industry and I feel that I am not equipped to combat such a crisis while I am shooting. I would like to stay at home until the scare settles.'

Not only Karan and Kunal, but some other major replacements have also taken place on the show. Sumaiyya Khan has been replaced by Tehseen Shah as Sneha, Ashish Bharadwaj replaced Amit Raghuvanshi in KZK. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see how AnuPre's story takes a turn now? Let us know in the comment section below.

