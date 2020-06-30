Kasautii Zindagii Kay: After Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes resumes shooting post three month break; WATCH

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay has finally resumed shooting for the show, after three long months. Just a few days ago, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag had begun shooting, now Prerna has also joined him. Take a look at Erica's post on resuming shoot for KZK.

It's time for all Erica Fernandes fans to dance in merriment, as the actress has finally resumed shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Yes, Erica aka Prerna is back again and has begun shooting for the KZK after a gap of three months. Just a few hours ago, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video on the story, revealing that she is back in action after the three-month unexpected sabbatical. The video is shot from her car, as she travels to the sets of KZK.

Though we cannot see Erica's face as the camera is faced towards the road. She captioned it as 'After 3 months,' hinting that Prerna is finally back to entertain her fans. The diva was also listening to a peppy international track, 'I'm on my way.' A few days ago, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu was seen on the sets as he resumed shooting, and now his Prerna has also joined him. Well, this piece of news is surely going to bring a huge smile on all 'AnuPre' fans, who have been yearning to see the duo to spread their magic on-screen.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Erica had opened up about resuming shoots amid the Coronavirus scare. She expressed her apprehensions to be back to work as the COVID-19 positive cases in the country see a spike. She had mentioned that she is not 'keen' to resume shooting in such a situation.

However, the beautiful actress has now finally begun shooting, leaving her fans excited to know what turns will Anurag and Prerna's story take further. Yesterday, pictures of Anurag's first promo shoot also broke out, increasing the curiosity of fans, and now we're eagerly waiting for Erica's pictures from the sets trying to adapt to the 'new normal.'

Take a look at Erica's video here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy to know that our beloved Erica aka Prerna is back on KZK shoots? Are you excited to see how AnuPre's story develops further? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×