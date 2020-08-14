Kasautii Zindagii Kay: After Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand to quit the show too

According to reports and sources, not just Parth Samthaan, even Sahil Anand will be exiting Kasautii Zindagii Kay soon.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been struggling to get good TRPs for some time now. On Thursday evening, Pinkvilla broke the news that Part Samthaan has decided to make an exit from the show as Anurag. The production is in talks with him but the actor is most certain about his decision. Now, we hear that Sahil Anand, who plays the role of Anupam on the show, has also decided to move on to take up other projects.

A source informs, "Sahil too has decided to move on as he wants to concentrate on better projects especially with the explosion of web. The discussions are on with him and Parth." We tried reaching Sahil for a comment but he remained unavailable. Not just this, according to a India Tv report, Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna, is also keen on exiting the show and is planning to put down her papers. Well, we tried reaching Erica too but she is yet to revert.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his upcoming projects

Speaking of Parth's exit, a source informs us that Parth wants to concentrate on his health and upcoming projects now. Parth plays the role of Anurag on the show and his chemistry with Erica has always been the talking point of the show. Earlier, Karan Singh Grover was replaced by as Mr Bajaj and Aamna Sharif had stepped into the shoes of on the show.

Tell us your views on this development in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×