Kasautii Zindagii Kay: After the promo of Anurag killing Prerna released, fans trend #whydidanuragkillprerna

Here's what fans have to say about Anurag killing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes has been engaging viewers with its interesting narratives and impeccable story-line. Ever since the show kick-started, the makers are introducing new twists and turns in the undying love story of Anurag and Prerna. However recently, #AnuPre fans were left all shocked and shattered when a new promo got dropped. As per the promo, Anurag will go the in Baazigar way and pushes his ladylove Prerna from the building. And as Prerna shouts, Anurag has a smirk on his face.

This dark, evil and unexpected shade of Anurag's personality has created a hassle on social media. The enigmatic turn has left everyone surprised as they kept wondering what made Anurag could take such a drastic step. While we're still trying to make sense of it and gulp this shocking revelation, #AnuPre fans have taken the social media by storm as the question looms - 'Why did Anurag Kill Prerna.' Twitterati with bated breath is asking all sorts of questions, guessing the truth fallacies and are also anticipating the upcoming twists. Some others are also creating funny memes on it.

Take a look at Netizen's reaction here:

How can Anurag even think of doing this to Prerna? #WhyDidAnuragKillPrerna pic.twitter.com/GXHCLrXCQe — Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) February 28, 2020

I think he is hamshakal lmao #WhyDidAnuragKillPrerna — Shehnaz (@NzAujla) February 28, 2020

I can't believe it. How can he do it #WhyDidAnuragKillPrerna pic.twitter.com/aeV0EBfs6X — Rahull Chaudhary (@itsrahull_) February 28, 2020

I dont know whats going on...#WhyDidAnuragKillPrerna..i m afraid that he is in love with kamolika pic.twitter.com/pAaIJkn7BC — Prateeksha Parihar (@_pyaari_piyu) February 28, 2020

Because she kept the baby in for double the duration of normal pregnancy #WhyDidAnuragKillPrerna — Reema (@SyapaaGirl) February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, we at Pinkvilla have learnt that Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj is all set to re-enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay. And his return will bring in more drama. Yes, the makers plan to reintroduce KSG in the new twist that follows in Anurag and Prerna's love-cum-hate story. Well, Mr. Bajaj will come as a savior for Prerna. After Anurag pushes Prerna, he will be the one to rescue her and help her start again.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Karan Singh Grover will return as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay



Read More