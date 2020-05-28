Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag or Mr Bajaj, who is looks better opposite Prerna? COMMENT

Who do you think looks better opposite Prerna (Erica Fernandes), Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) or Mr. Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover in Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Vote for your favourite pair below.

When Ekta Kapoor announced the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay the excitement of fans knew no boundaries. Many were dancing in merriment to see a fresh tale of the old cult series. When Erica Fernandes and Parth Sathmaan took over the role of Prerna and Anurag, people were a little skeptical about them initially. However, within a few episodes, the duo charmed the audience with their acting chops and scintillating performance. Much to everyone's surprise, TV's hottie Karan Singh Grover stepped in a salt and pepper look as Mr. Bajaj on the show, leaving everyone awestruck.

Only with a few episodes, the show became a fan favourite and its TRP's went flying high. With the story revolving around love, drama, and revenge, each new episode brings in something spicy for the viewers. While the twists and turns are garnering the viewer's attention, the highlight of the show remains to be its jodis. Yes, the onscreen couples, Prerna-Anurag and Prerna-Mr. Bajaj, these two jodis have become a household name, and have a separate fan base.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes: From discontinuing studies to acting debut; Here are facts about Kasautii Zindagii Kay star

When you talk about Prerna and Anurag as a couple, it will remind you of a Bollywood movie, filled with mushy romance and cuteness. Their chemistry is just apt and creating the right emotions in the hearts of the people. From their lovey-dovey moments to their nok-jhok, everything is super cute and extremely relatable. Parth and Erica justify their roles completely, and their chemistry is has made many heads turn. They make it look so effortless on the screen with the hypnotic chemistry that they have been ruling hearts of millions now. Fans love them so much that they affectionately call them 'AnuPre.'

However, the biggest block in AnuPre's love story has been Mr. Bajaj, apart from Komolika (Aamna Shariff) of course! Time and again, we've seen Mr. Bajaj coming in between them, and trying to take away Prerna from Anurag. The show recently also took an 8-year-leap, after Anurag tried to kill Prerna, but Mr. Bajaj came to her rescue. Yes, the tables have been turned, and now Prerna is seeking revenge from Anurag for betraying her. She is now with Mr. Bajaj and living her life happily. Mr. Bajaj has always stood beside Prerna and been her best support system. Though their romantic and cute moments may not be as much as AnuPre, they have a unique and interesting bond between them. We've seen sparks flying between Prerna and Mr. Bajaj too. However, they are more or less subtle. In the coming episodes of the show, we might see more of the duo, as the current track shows Prerna locking horns with Anurag and Komolika as Mr. Bajaj supports her.

ALSO READ: Did you know Erica Fernandes romanced THIS Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co star in a Bollywood movie before the show?

While it is difficult to compare, we still want to ask you all, who do you think looks better opposite Prerna, Anurag or Mr. Bajaj? Who has a better chemistry Prerna-Anurag or Prerna-Mr.Bajaj. Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, and also let us know why do you think your chosen jodi is better than the other.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×