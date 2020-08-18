  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Barun Sobti, Vivek Dahiya being considered to play Anurag after Parth Samthaan's exit?

Makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are considering Vivek Dahiya, Barun Sobti or Pearl V Puri among others to replace Parth Samthaan, as per reports.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: August 18, 2020 10:57 am
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Barun Sobti, Vivek Dahiya being considered to play Anurag after Parth Samthaan's exit?Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Barun Sobti, Vivek Dahiya being considered to play Anurag after Parth Samthaan's exit?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay makers are in a fix currently with Parth Samthaan putting down his paper and wanting to quit the show. We had earlier reported that Parth wants to focus on his health and film career hereon and already has something exciting lined up. However, talks are on with him in order to retain him as Anurag, given his huge popularity. The production is tight lipped about further developments but we hear that in case things don't work out with Parth, they have shortlisted a few names to be approached to step in Anurag's shoes. 

A source revealed, "Production might consider Barun Sobti, Pearl V Puri or Vivek Dahiya among others to step in Parth's shoes. All the mentioned actors are young and with Anurag's character taking a full swing after a point in the story, production is still mulling over their options." Meanwhile, Sahil Anand too might bid adieu to the show soon, as per sources. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his upcoming projects

There were also reports of Erica Fernandes thinking of quitting the show, but in a statement to Mumbai Mirror, she refuted the rumours saying, "I am still a part of the show." But from what we hear, Erica too had expressed her desire to discontinue but nothing has been heard on it so far. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been struggling with TRPs for a few weeks. 

The show airs at 8 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Pinkvilla

