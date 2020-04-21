Kasautii Zindagii Kay duo Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's throwback rehearsal video looks all things fun

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's rehearsal video shared by the latter brings back so many memories of watching them on-screen. Check it out here.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have become quite a hit with the audience in all this time since the show has been on-air and it did not take a lot for the two to build this chemistry on screen. Parth and Erica's pair has been received very well and in fact, with everything on halt now, fans have been enjoying re-runs of the show online and keep sharing photos of how they feel about a certain scene, or simply send out love to the team.

And given we are all stuck at home during the ongoing lockdown, it is a good time to reminisce memories from the past, and better so, share some of them on social media. And so, Parth decided to share these rehearsal videos of how was it like to practice post the shooting. The first video sees him dancing to 's much loved track, Ghungroo while in the second, he is dancing with Erica on 's song, from the film Zero, Mera Naam Tu and we love it.

Check out the videos shared by Parth Samthaan here:

(ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes reveals link up rumours with co star Parth Samthaan affects their personal lives)

Meanwhile, the duo has been in the news for allegedly dating each other for the longest time, however, as it turns out, they aren't. In fact, both the actors have gone on record and made things clear, and said that they are both good friends after all. In fact, rather recently, Erica also went on to say how such things affect their personal life even though they aren't dating each other.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×