Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Ek Hasina Thi: 5 memorable Durga Puja celebrations in TV shows

Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country with huge pandals set up across the cities. The festival is celebrated with great pomp, and our TV shows are no less. There are numerous popular shows on the TV that dedicate special episodes for celebrations around the festival, including music and dance. As the special festivities are around the corner, here are a few memorable Durga Puja celebrations on Indian television shows.

Kasautii Zindagi Ki- Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan starred popular show was based on the Bengali theme, hence the Durga Puja event was surely unmissable. The most popular scene included the beautiful dance of Prerna on the Madhuri Dixit song ‘Dola re’.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi- The show features the actor Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh. In the Durga Puja sequence, the duo was seen dancing together and displaying their excellent chemistry by performing the rituals together.

Swaragini- The show was based on the lives of two sisters Swara and Ragini. In the Durga puja sequence, they both performed spectacularly and graciously. Their husbands are shown as Marwaris but they also join in the celebrations.

Ek Hasina Thi- The show is among the most popular shows on TV screens. The show features Sanjeeda Sheikh and Vatsal Seth in lead roles. The Durga puja sequence was shown elaborately in the show with grand decoration and a spectacular dance performance by Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay- The show features the chemistry between Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. The Durga puja celebrations for the show were quite a memorable one with an epic dance performance by the dancing queens Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee. The huge stage was decorated beautifully with lightings and flowers.



