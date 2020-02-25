Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor spills beans about Anurag killing Prerna; Confirms a big twist in plotline

Days after speculations about Anurag killing Prerna on Kasautii Zindagii Kay got rife, Ekta Kapoor has confirmed the development

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian television. The viewers have been in awe of Anurag and Prerna’s new age love story wherein Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes play the lead. Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay left the fans anxious after Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is an ardent fan of the show, dreamt about Anurag killing Prerna. Ever since there have been speculations if Fatima dropped hints about an upcoming twist.

Now, Ekta has spilled beans about the same and her statement is bound to leave the KZK fans astounded. During her recent interaction with a tabloid, the television czarina has confirmed that Kasautii Zindagii Kay is gearing up for a big change in the plotline as Anurag will be seen killing Prerna. Explaining about the same, Ekta stated that the makers are planning on to explore the darker side of love in this new version of the family drama. “Yes, this will happen. Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak,” she added.

This isn’t all. After this unexpected twist in the story, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will also witness a leap in the story with the introduction of new characters in the story along with the return of previous characters including Mr Bajaj. As per the ongoing track, Viraj (played by Namik Paul) is forcefully trying to marry Prerna who is pregnant at the moment. We wonder what exactly will make Anurag kill Prerna in the coming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Credits :Pune Mirror

Read More