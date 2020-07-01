Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer to air new episodes from July 13

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are going to be back as Prerna and Anurag soon, as fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are all set to telecast from July 13 (2020). Take a look at what Erica has to say about KZK's return.

The wait for all Kasautii Zindagii Kay and AnuPre fans is finally over. Yes, for everyone who has been yearning to see new episodes of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's show, there's a piece of good news. The show is all set to make a huge comeback with fresh episodes from July 13 (2020). Yes, so you can now lock the date, as Prerna and Anurag are coming back to your TV screens for entertaining their fans again and spreading the magic of their chemistry. Well, this is surely a treat for all KZK fans who were eagerly waiting to know what will happen in Anurag and Prerna's life further.

Now, our beloved Erica aka Prerna has assured fans that they will be back in action soon, and she is ready to complete her story with Anurag. A new promo released by the makers, wherein Erica is seen congratulating fans for putting their best foot forward to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. She further adds that the 'social distancing phase' has led to a distance between them also. But, she feels that even today, everyone is connected through their hearts. She says. 'Soon, we're going to meet now. Meri aur Anurag ki Kasautii abhi jaari hai. (Anurag and Prerna's story still continues. We are returning soon.)

Meanwhile, both the lead actors have begun shooting for the show. Their pictures wearing masks and following all guidelines went viral on social media. Fans are elated to see Erica and Parth return as Prerna and Anurag, and gave them a warm welcome. So be ready to see AnuPre spread their magic from July 13. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see how AnuPre's story unfolds and what twists will come? Let us know in the comments section below.

