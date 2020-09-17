Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel to WRAP UP shoot today; Here's how AnuPre's story will END

Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj) will shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay for the last time today. Yes, its a wrap for KZK, and here's how you can expect the climax to be.

It's a wrap for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. As disheartening as it may be for the show's fans, but the two leads are all set to shoot their final scenes today (September 17, 2020). We're talking about Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and (Mr. Bajaj). Yes, it is Erica and Karan's last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The duo will shoot for their part in the show's climax and will bid adieu to the sets. While this may be disheartening for several lovers of the show, but the makers have planned to give viewers a big surprise before bidding a final goodbye. We had earlier told you that KZK makers are planning for a 'happy ending' for the show, especially AnuPre fans. Now, we've got some scoop about how the story will come to an end. Yes, we have some details about Kasautii Zindagii Kay's climax, which will surely leave Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna's fans excited.

Apparently, Anurag and Prerna's biggest enemy Komolika (Aamna Sharif) will pass away in the end, and the duo will reunite after knowing the truth. Well, it is not yet known how and why Komolika will die in KZK, but it is certainly going to make AnuPre fans happy who were yearning to see them together for long. Moreover, people who hated Komolika for separating Anurag and Prerna will also have a sigh of relief after this intense and unexpected end.

Though Erica and Karan will conclude their shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay today, the rest of the cast will also announce their pack up by the end of this week. The show will air its final episode on October 3, 2020. Well, are you excited to see Kasautii Zindagii Kay's climax? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

