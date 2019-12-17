Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes looks like a dream in pastel lehenga at costar Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding
Erica Fernandes sure knows how to make heads turn with her style picks. For Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding, Erica picked a pastel pink lehenga with embroidery on it. She paired it with subtle jewelry and nude makeup making for quite a vision. Erica was joined by Shubhaavi Choksey for the wedding and a group picture of Sonyaa and husband Harsh Samorre with the bride squad has now surfaced. We absolutely love the combination!
Erica, in the meantime, is slaying it as Prerna on the show. The show recently completed over 300 episodes. Erica recently shared a hilarious video of herself dancing crazily to many songs in between shots. Erica's goofy self is the best to witness, isn't it?
