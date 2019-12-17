Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes looks like a dream in pastel lehenga at costar Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding

Erica Fernandes slays in a pastel pink lehenga for Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding in Jaipur. Check it out.

Erica Fernandes sure knows how to make heads turn with her style picks. For Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding, Erica picked a pastel pink lehenga with embroidery on it. She paired it with subtle jewelry and nude makeup making for quite a vision. Erica was joined by Shubhaavi Choksey for the wedding and a group picture of Sonyaa and husband Harsh Samorre with the bride squad has now surfaced. We absolutely love the combination!

Sonyaa Ayodhya is best known for her roles in popular shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nazar among others is now married. She tied the knot with restaurateur Harsh Samorre in Jaipur on December 12. There were several pre-wedding ceremonies leading up to the d-day. Apart from Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey, many of her other co-stars also attended the lavish wedding. In an interview with Times of India, she had shared that she always wanted to have a destination wedding and royal themed one and that's why they zeroed down to Jaipur. The haldi and mehndi ceremonies were hosted on December 11. The duo had also hosted a polo match as well. For the unversed, they had engaged in July this year after dating for more than one year.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on Dec 17, 2019 at 6:55am PST

Erica, in the meantime, is slaying it as Prerna on the show. The show recently completed over 300 episodes. Erica recently shared a hilarious video of herself dancing crazily to many songs in between shots. Erica's goofy self is the best to witness, isn't it?

Credits :Instagram

Read More