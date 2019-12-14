Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes redefines beauty in a green traditional wear for a wedding

Erica Fernandes looks resplendent in a green lehenga choli for Kasautii Zindagii Kay co star Sonyaa’s wedding ceremony. Don’t miss.

Erica Fernandes sure knows how to make heads turn with his style. Currently in Jaipur, Erica is all gung-o-ho at costar Sonyaa Ayodhya’s wedding. Shubhaavi Chowksey and others have also joined her for the functions in the Pink city. Erica shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony, on Instagram wherein she looks beautiful af. In an embroidered lehenga choli, Erica looked pretty as ever. Her choli was off shoulder which she accentuated with heavy jewelry. The actress is truly a vision to behold at the ceremony and we can’t wait to check out her other looks.

Meanwhile, Sonyaa is fondly remembered as Tanvi in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ruby in Nazar. She is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker, Harshvardhan Samore. Erica and Sonyaa are thick as thieves and are often spotted having a girl's day out together. Sonyaa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable snap with Erica from her sangeet celebrations. "Casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf", her caption read.

Erica is paired opposite Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Their on – screen chemistry is one of the main reasons behind Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s popularity. The show also features Aamna Sharif, Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee, Uday Tikekar, Subhavi Choksey, Karan Singh Grover and others in pivotal roles. The KZK actress is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with her day to day happenings. The stunning beauty also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

