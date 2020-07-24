Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes shoots from home: We're shooting over video calls, shows we're evolving

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna recently opened up about her experience of shooting from home, how she and her team are managing it, Ekta Kapoor's support, and more.

Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in Star Plus popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been shooting for new episodes from the confines of her home. The actress decided to shoot from home after her lead co-star Parth Samthaan (Anurag), and three of co-actress Aamna Sharif's staff members tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Though Erica has tested negative for COVID-19, she decided to be in quarantine some days for safety measures. Now, Erica has opened up about her experience of shooting from home, how she and her team are managing it, Ekta Kapoor's support, and more.

In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Erica revealed that she is on a regular 12-hour shift, and is coordinating with her team through video calls. She said that her director, DoP, and a member from the creative team are always connected on a call with her. The screen acts as their monitor, while she receives cues and instructions through the call. She added that all the discussions also happen via call. The actress asserted that they do retakes only when the mood is not right or she fumbles in her lines, otherwise, the shot is quickly taken. She feels that they are doing a pretty good job until now.

Erica recalled how during the initial days of KZK, they were shooting in the outdoors in Kolkata and used wireless earphones. She reiterated, 'Now, we are shooting over video calls, it shows we are evolving.'

The beautiful actress admitted that when shooting from home, one has to be their own director, cameraman, make-up person, and more, which is not an easy task. However, she added that she has an online channel, so she is used to doing everything on her own. Her experience is coming in handy. The only challenge for her is that her co-stars are not in front of her, so she has to imagine how a person will react during a scene.

Erica was all praises for producer Ekta Kapoor, who is supporting all of them. She said that it would not have been difficult for them to replace her, but they are cooperating and trying to find ways to make things work. 'Both the channel and Ekta have so much at stake and they are still being so considerate. So, I have been trying to give my best, said Erica. While she has shot the last three episodes from her home, she is not sure how long will things continue in this manner.

Lastly, when asked about how Parth is keeping up, Erica said that they have been checking on him constantly. The actor had been tested for COVID-19 again, and his results have come negative. 'He is recuperating well,' Erica concluded.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

