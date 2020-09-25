  1. Home
  2. tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes 'thanks' fans for showering her with love as Prerna Sharma; See posts

Erica Fernandes took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards fans for loving her as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Take a look.
20188 reads Mumbai
Erica Fernandes expresses her gratitude towards fans for loving her as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes 'thanks' fans for showering her with love as Prerna Sharma; See posts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It's a bittersweet moment for Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans. While the show completes two years today (September 25, 2020), only a few episodes are left. Yes, fans are happy that KZK has clocked 2 years, but disheartened that they'll be able to enjoy it only until next week. Starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna), the show will air its final episode on  October 3. 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is being pulled down due to continuous low TRPs. The cast wrapped up their shoots a few days back, and bid a final goodbye to the sets. Having been a part of KZK for a long time, many actors expressed their heartfelt feelings on the show's closure. Now, Erica has also taken to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards fans fro showering her with love. Not one or two, Erica shared several posts on her Instagram account. 

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes gives a glimpse of her mood with Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan'

The talented actress shared pictures from her latest photoshoot, as she 'thanked' KZK viewers. In the photos, Erica is seen flaunting her 'desi girl' avatar, as she dons a beautiful multi-color Anarkali dress. She looks regal in her attire and is full of confidence. With open hair, long earrings, fresh makeup, and red lipstick, Erica will surely blow your mind away with her awe-inspiring look. 

With these enthralling photos, Erica also wrote some snippets as Prerna Sharma, which happens to be the character's dialogues. One read, 'Dil hai dhadh kay ga hi, aur kaaten ikhatta kar rahe ho, to chubhenge hi,' while the another read, 'Waqt ke hisaab se kaun chalta hai? Main toh apne dil ke hisaab se chalti hun.' 

ALSO READ: When Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes left fans soaked in romance with their dance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

She reflected Prerna Sharma's strong character in her posts, and wrote ' Thank you for loving me in the skin of Prerna Sharma.' Fans were left awestruck by Erica's posts and showered her with immense love and priases. 

Take a look at Erica's posts here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#prernasharma #kasautiizindagiikay2 #kzk #ericafernandes #ejf #prernasharmaquotes

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Credits :Erica Fernandes' Instagram

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement