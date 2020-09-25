Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes 'thanks' fans for showering her with love as Prerna Sharma; See posts

Erica Fernandes took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards fans for loving her as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Take a look.

It's a bittersweet moment for Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans. While the show completes two years today (September 25, 2020), only a few episodes are left. Yes, fans are happy that KZK has clocked 2 years, but disheartened that they'll be able to enjoy it only until next week. Starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna), the show will air its final episode on October 3.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is being pulled down due to continuous low TRPs. The cast wrapped up their shoots a few days back, and bid a final goodbye to the sets. Having been a part of KZK for a long time, many actors expressed their heartfelt feelings on the show's closure. Now, Erica has also taken to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards fans fro showering her with love. Not one or two, Erica shared several posts on her Instagram account.

The talented actress shared pictures from her latest photoshoot, as she 'thanked' KZK viewers. In the photos, Erica is seen flaunting her 'desi girl' avatar, as she dons a beautiful multi-color Anarkali dress. She looks regal in her attire and is full of confidence. With open hair, long earrings, fresh makeup, and red lipstick, Erica will surely blow your mind away with her awe-inspiring look.

With these enthralling photos, Erica also wrote some snippets as Prerna Sharma, which happens to be the character's dialogues. One read, 'Dil hai dhadh kay ga hi, aur kaaten ikhatta kar rahe ho, to chubhenge hi,' while the another read, 'Waqt ke hisaab se kaun chalta hai? Main toh apne dil ke hisaab se chalti hun.'

She reflected Prerna Sharma's strong character in her posts, and wrote ' Thank you for loving me in the skin of Prerna Sharma.' Fans were left awestruck by Erica's posts and showered her with immense love and priases.

Take a look at Erica's posts here:

