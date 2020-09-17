  1. Home
  2. tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes thanks fans for their sweet surprise on her last day of shoot

Erica Fernandes has completed her final day of shoot along with Karan Patel for Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The show's last episode will air on 3rd October 2020.
194006 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 05:46 am
Erica Fernandes gets a surprise on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes thanks fans for their sweet surprise on her last day of shoot
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As disheartening as it may sound, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is coming to an end. The show that premiered two years earlier in 2018 fared well at the TRP charts and won the hearts of the audience within a short period. For the unversed, Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel have already completed their final day of shoot on the set this Thursday, i.e., on 17th September 2020. Well, the positive part here is that the makers of the show have reportedly planned a happy ending.

Now, Erica Fernandes, who plays the female lead Prerna in the show, has shared some sweet memories from the set on Instagram. She has given a glimpse of the beautiful surprise planned for her by the fans that include a souvenir written for her and an Anurag Basu themed cake. Yes, you heard it right! The customized cake that is in the form of a film project also includes pictures of Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag.

Check out the pictures below:

While Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel have completed their portions of the shoot, the rest of the star cast will wind up the same within the end of the week. For the unversed, the final episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is going to air on 3rd October 2020. However, ardent fans of the show are still excited for the climax of the show in which Anurag and Prerna will reportedly reunite finally after the termination of their enemy, who happens to be none other than Komolika herself.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel to WRAP UP shoot today; Here's how AnuPre's story will END

Credits :Erica Fernandes Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement