Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes thanks fans for their sweet surprise on her last day of shoot

Erica Fernandes has completed her final day of shoot along with Karan Patel for Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The show's last episode will air on 3rd October 2020.

As disheartening as it may sound, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is coming to an end. The show that premiered two years earlier in 2018 fared well at the TRP charts and won the hearts of the audience within a short period. For the unversed, Erica Fernandes and have already completed their final day of shoot on the set this Thursday, i.e., on 17th September 2020. Well, the positive part here is that the makers of the show have reportedly planned a happy ending.

Now, Erica Fernandes, who plays the female lead Prerna in the show, has shared some sweet memories from the set on Instagram. She has given a glimpse of the beautiful surprise planned for her by the fans that include a souvenir written for her and an Anurag Basu themed cake. Yes, you heard it right! The customized cake that is in the form of a film project also includes pictures of Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag.

Check out the pictures below:

While Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel have completed their portions of the shoot, the rest of the star cast will wind up the same within the end of the week. For the unversed, the final episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is going to air on 3rd October 2020. However, ardent fans of the show are still excited for the climax of the show in which Anurag and Prerna will reportedly reunite finally after the termination of their enemy, who happens to be none other than Komolika herself.

