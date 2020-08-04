  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes on working with Karan Patel: He's positive & has good energy around him

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna recently opened up about working with the 'new Mr. Bajaj' aka Karan Patel in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Here's what she has to say.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been ruling hearts ever since its inception in 2018. The show starring Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) in the leads, has kept fans hooked with its intriguing storyline. Next month the show is all set to complete two years and within this time, a few actors have bid adieu to KZK. The recent to say goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay was Karan Singh Grover, who played the role of Mr. Bajaj. The actor did not return after the COVID-19 lockdown and was replaced by Karan Patel

In a recent virtual chat with a leading channel, Erica opened up about her working experience with the new Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Patel. The video is now doing rounds on social media. Though Erica has shot only for a day with Karan Patel on KZK sets, she said that it did not feel like they are shooting together for the very first time. The duo shot for scenes back to back comfortably and quickly whilst having fun. She shares, 'It was nice and fun. He is a very positive person and his vibes are very nice. He has very good energy around him.' 

Erica also revealed her opinions about Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's relationship on the show. She said, 'The bond between Prerna and Mr. Bajaj is very different from others. There is a sense of respect and understanding. It is a pure bond of friendship.' 

Meanwhile, Erica and Aamna Sharif (Komolika) have been working from home after her co-star Parth tested positive for COVID-19. Though the two beauties tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, they are taking extra safety measures. Parth's subsequent COVID test results have also come negative and he is likely to get back to shoot this week. 

KZK's current track revovles around Mohini trying to impress Mr. Bajaj as she wants to get married to him. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Let us know in the comment section below. 

