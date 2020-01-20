Kasautii Zindagii Kay ex team Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Kawaatra, Manish Goel's reunion will make you nostalgic

Original Kasautii Zindagii Kay team including Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Kawaatra, Manish Goel and others recently met for a reunion and it has left us all nostalgic. Check out their pictures here.

There are few shows create history and leave a happy memory in the minds of its audience. One such show in the Indian Television industry is Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. No, today we're not talking about the new reboot version, but rather the original series. The show which started in 2001 ran for a span of 7 years and was a mega hit among the viewers. Not only did the story, but also the actors made a special place in everyone's heart. Fans could connect to Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag's (Cezanne Khan) endearing love story. They showered them with immense support then, and even today their beautiful chemistry is still so fresh in our minds.

Other characters from the show that changed our perception towards actors and gave us a new outlook altogether include Urvashi Dholakia, Manish Goel, Poonam Goel (Nivedita Basu), Prachi Thakker (Rakhi Basu), Tasneem Sheikh (Kajol Basu). Well, many of them are still recognized by their on-screen names. Wondering why we're taking down the memory lane all off a sudden? It is because the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently had a reunion and it their pictures have left us all nostalgic. Yes, after so many years, the whole team was under one roof and decked up in their best winter outfits. With the pictures we can make out that they had a gala time with each other with loads of gossips, food, laughter, and innumerable selfies. Everyone was all smiles as they posed for pictures and it took us back in the good old days.

Shweta Kawaatra and Kowli Thakker took to their Instagram handles to give us a sneak peek of their big reunion night. While almost the entire cast was present, main leads of the show Shweta Tiwari, and Cezzane Khan were missing and we so want the three to share a frame once again.

Take a look at the KZK reunion bash here:

Well, seeing all of them in a single frame after so many years is a pure delight. Talking about the current show, it stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles and the duo is doing absolute justice to the original show with their mesmerizing chemistry and acting chops. What are your thoughts about this renuion? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

