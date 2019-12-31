Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Aamna Sharif arrives for the shoot on a wheelchair; Here's Why

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika aka Aamna Sharif recently arrived on the sets on a wheelchair and left everyone startled. Here's what happened.

We have all heard and even seen actors coming to sets in their lavish cars or super bikes. But what happens when an actor takes an unusual mode of transport, say, for a wheelchair! You'll be shocked, isn't it? Well, this is what happened recently on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay when Komolika aka Aamna Sharif arrived for shoot sitting on a wheelchair. No, this wasn't any kind of New Year prank staged by the actress, but she was genuinely in pain. Yes, the pretty face suffered a leg injury. However, even in pain, the smile on her face was not ready to leave.

Aamna took to her Instagram handle to share a cute-funny video of the same and narrated the story as to why she had to take help of the wheelchair. She informed that she had a nasty fall that lead to an ugly ankle twist and thus she was seated on a wheelchair. But, she wasn't sad with this 'real injury' and kept smiling as her loving team was there to offer her a helping hand. Praising Balaji Telefilms she said that it feels no less than home to her. "The show must go on. Lots of love to the entire team of KZK, wrote Aamna."

As soon as the gorgeous lady posted this video, fans bombarded her with messages asking about her health and wishing her speedy recovery. TV actress also showed concern for Aamna and asked if she is doing well now. What are your thoughts on Aamna's sporty attitude? Let us know in the comment section below.

