  1. Home
  2. tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes will be joining Pinkvilla Live; drop in your questions for her

Erica Fernandes will join Pinkvilla for an Instagram Live on April 1 at 4 pm and will speak about coronavirus outbreak, her plans for quarantine break and more.
3548 reads Mumbai
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes will be joining Pinkvilla Live; drop in your questions for herKasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes will be joining Pinkvilla Live; drop in your questions for her
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Erica Fernandes, who is currently seen in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has her quarantine plan fixed with Pinkvilla tomorrow. The actress is busy cooking, cleaning her use and indulging in self-care during the self-isolation period in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. Shoots for Television shows have been canceled so far and Television actors in their respective ways have asked fans to stay indoors and stay safe. If you are a fan and have a lot to ask, here’s your chance to throw some interesting questions at her and we will pick a few to get it answered.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Erica revealed why she gets misconstrued and what prompted her to have a work-life balance post-Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE-Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes REVEALS why she balances work, professional life post KRPKAB
 

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement