Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia opens up on her COVID 19 recovery: It was a tough period

Urvashi Dholakia opens up on her journey from getting tested COVID 19 positive to today defeating it. Read.

Urvashi Dholakia, who rose to fame as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently opened up on her COVID 19 recovery. The actress was found to be COVID 19 positive almost a month back but she chose to not let it out because she wanted to talk about it when she defeats the virus. In a note, she expressed that she is feeling positive today and is grateful to God for overcoming this obstacle.

Her post read, "Not only have I been out of action for the past 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FRE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashi Dholakia."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashii Dholakia (@urvashiidholakia) on Oct 9, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia on taboo against single mother: Personal attacks were made but it didn't affect me

Urvashi is a single parent to twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia. She was seen in Nach Baliye 9 opposite Anuj Sachdeva, whom she had dated briefly. Urvashi has also been a part of a number of shows after Kasautii where she proved her versatility.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Share your comment ×