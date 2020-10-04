Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fans have 'mixed' emotions as Parth Samathaan, Erica Fernandes aka AnuPre's show ENDS

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samathaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles, aired its 'final' episode yesterday. Here's how fans reacted to the show's conclusion, AnuPre's happy end.

As disheartening as it may be, Kasautii Zindagii Kay bid adieu to fans yesterday. Yes, Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama came to an end and aired its final episode. The reboot version was introduced in September 2018 with new faces playing iconic roles. After enthralling fans for two long years, the makers decided to pull the show's plug as it couldn't garner viewers' attention, and the TRP's dropped gradually.

As promised by the makers, KZK came to a 'happy end' with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna reuniting, tying the knot again, getting back their daughter Sneha and living a happily ever after. Seeing AnuPre back together after so long, it was certainly a happy moment for their fans, who had been yearning to see them sort out their misunderstandings. While AnuPre got back together, Komolika (Aamna Sharif) and Mr. Bajaj ( ) breathed their last after a scuffle. With the much-loved show concluding, fans were certainly left disappointed and expressed their feelings on watching the last episode of KZK.

Some were 'overwhelmed' to see AnuPre having a happy end and were left awestruck by their romance and pillow fight as they bid adieu to viewers. Others were upset that they would not be able to see AnuPre's chemistry onscreen from now on. Several others also requested the makers to bring back another season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay soon with the same cast. But, one thing was constant, fans praised Parth and Erica for their terrific performance and giving them such good memories as Anurag and Prerna.

Check out fans reaction on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's closure here:

#AnuPre Thank you so much @LaghateParth and @IamEJF for giving life to Anu & Pre

U both created a kind of Magic together onscreen and Will be always remain in our hearts as AnuPre#KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/ZLT68Ou9Od — (@Muhsina33092450) October 3, 2020

I SAY - I WILL HAMESHA LOVE ANUPRE

I WILL HAMESHA LOVE BRIYANI

I WILL HAMESHA ANNOY ANZOOO

INSHA ALLAH OUR FRIENDSHIP WILL BE HAMESHA @Anzayyyyy @zainab1official @iam__harpreet

Hamesha hamesha hamesha chalo case karo mujhpe for using the word hamesha #KasautiiZindagiiKay — Humanity Is Rare (@niiddz) October 3, 2020

The best part a happy ending! AnuPre and Sneha, forever together

Adieus #KasautiiZindagiiKay #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/4XBeBCW6j4 — the ordinary (@theordinary_3) October 3, 2020

This Bit

From

Anurag 'Cuteness' Basu. When he was Flirting With Prerna and when Sneha turned at him, his expression change as if he has done nothing\

#ParthSamthaan King of Expressions

#KasautiiZindagiiKay #AnuragBasu @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/N64cbxvFmK — Anurag Basu Loops (@AnuragLoops) October 4, 2020

#KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #KasautiiZindagiiKay

I'm disappointed the show ended today, they should've made today's episode Friday's instead, using Saturdays episode to feature Mr Bajaj's funeral, Kukki's reaction, Prerna and Sharma's reaction. Give the show one or two more episodes — PrerishIsBetterThanAnupre (@YeetDab39623116) October 3, 2020

Wapis ajanaaa plss ,with the same cast #KasautiiZindagiiKay #AnuPre — anupre love wins (@bondlikeours) October 3, 2020

Kasauti Zindagi ki cast had served us with the best off screen content!!! Best!!!

I will miss them for sure!!! #KasautiiZindagiiKay —(@ina_mina_dika98) October 3, 2020

today is last day of #KasautiiZindagiiKay i am gonna miss this show,this cast spcly Parth & eri — anupre love wins (@bondlikeours) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Parth will soon be seen on a web show, while Erica has a music video with Harshad Chopda in the pipeline. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team and AnuPre onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

