Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fans trend #AnuragPrerna after Fatima Sana Shaikh dreams of Anurag killing Prerna

After Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her dream of Anurag killing Prerna on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans get anxious about the storyline of the show.

When Ekta Kapoor had announced her reboot version of his iconic show Kasautti Zindagii Kay, the fans were quite excited about the family drama’s return. The new version of the cult classic show came a new cast (Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan) and impeccable storyline and created ripples in the industry in no time. Kasautii Zindagii got a thunderous response and fans are in awe of Anurag and Prerna’s new age love story. On the other hand, the interesting plotline of the show never fails to leave the fans intrigued.

And while the show is witnessing some gripping twists lately, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh left everyone perturbed after shared her dream of Anurag killing Prerna. The actress, who is a huge fan of the show, wrote about the same on social and created waves across the nation. Although the actress did delete the post, it did get the fans anxious and they trended #AnuragPrerna on micro-blogging site Twitter. While the fans couldn’t keep calm and social media went about with "What! Why? How!?" to her dream speculating a maha-twist coming up in the family drama.

Meanwhile talking about Fatima’s dreams, the Thugs of Hindostan actress mentioned how she saw Anurag killing Prerna. "I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes, none another than ANURAG himself!!!! Hope it never happens though", she wrote.

Undoubtedly, Fatima’s dream has got the fans curious about the new twists coming up in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More