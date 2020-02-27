Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fans upset after Ekta Kapoor reveals the dark side of Anurag & Prerna's love story

Fans are super upset and irritated with Ekta Kapoor after she announced an unexpected twist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read further for more details.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular Indian television shows. It features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. For the unversed, the daily soap is a reboot version of the 2001 show of the same name. Parth and Erica’s on-screen chemistry as Anurag and Prerna has won everyone’s hearts. Their new-age romance is being loved by everyone. However, a recent twist in the show will leave the audience in a state of shock.

As revealed in the latest promo, Anurag will unleash his darker side and kill Prerna. This did not go well with a few fans who were waiting eagerly for some more romance to brew up on the screen among the two characters. Now, one of the fans has posted a hilarious photo on Instagram which depicts the present scenario. In the photo, the show’s fans are asking whether Anurag and Prerna will ever meet to which producer Ekta Kapoor says that she cannot give any guarantee about the same.

Check out the funny photo made by one of the fans below:

Such funny and cryptic posts are being made by the fans to seek answers about the show's storyline. Well, we will have to wait for a little more time in order to get the answers. One thing is for sure that the upcoming series of events in Kasautii Zindagii Kay will definitely leave the audience shocked. This thing became pretty clear when Ekta Kapoor revealed Anurag’s darker side in one of the promos of the show.

Check out the promo below:

