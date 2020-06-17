Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Gaurav Chopraa to REPLACE Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj? Here's what he has to say

Gaurav Chopraa, who was last seen in Sanjivani may soon step into Karan Singh Grover's shoes as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Here's what the actor told Pinkvilla about entering Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's show.

Just a few days ago, we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Karan Singh Grover will not return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Yes, Karan opted out as Mr. Bajaj from the show. Karan is very much concerned about the Coronavirus crisis and thus took to the call of bidding adieu to KZK. However, it was also said that the team was trying to negotiate with KSG and trying to convince him. The actor's decision to walk out of the daily soap certainly left fans disheartened, as Karan as Bajaj was much loved and appreciated by everyone. He had taken a break in October but returned to the show earlier this year.

Now, it looks like that this time, Karan's decision to bid goodbye to the show is final and makers are already searching for a 'new Mr. Bajaj,' to enter the show as the shoots resume. Yes, you read that right! Reports were doing round that Gauraav Chopraa, who was last seen in Sanjivani opposite Surbhi Chandna has been approached for the show. Yes, it has been said that Gaurav may step into the shoes of Karan as Mr. Bajaj in the show. So, we at Pinkvilla, reached out to Gaurav to know more about the news, and the actor confirmed that he is in talks with the production team. He said, 'I am discussing it with them but right now, nothing is finalised. It Will be wrong to say anything, yet!'

So, yes there are high chances that with the new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay viewers will also see a 'new' Mr. Bajaj in the form of Gaurav Chopraa. However, as mentioned, the final call is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, fans are yearning to see Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Parth Samthaan aka Anurag's chemistry onscreen. They have been rooting for AnuPre ever since the show began, and their love for the onscreen duo has only increased over time. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

